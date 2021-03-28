"Snowmageddon" has impact on wildlife, but not all bad

CHEYENNE – It’s a matter of numbers.
The average pronghorn antelope stands somewhere between 32 and 40 inches at the shoulder, mule deer somewhere between 36 and 42 inches. Now subtract about 17 inches, the average muley or pronghorn body width, from about 35½ inches, a rough average height for both ungulates.
The magic number is about 18 inches – what separates a mule deer or a pronghorn from the ground.
Now, throw nearly 31 inches of wet, heavy snow in front of that animal, along with 36-54 mph winds, as measured by the National Weather Service, and you begin to get a picture of what wildlife dealt with during the March 13-14 late-winter blizzard – “snowmageddon,” as some people nicknamed it.
How does a pronghorn or mule deer reach feed when it is covered by all that snow? Or days after, when a crust formed over the snow? How do other critters survive such wintry blasts? What impact does this have on overall populations?
Those are the questions the WTE put to wildlife officials, and their answers might surprise you.
Big game
According to Robin Kepple, regional information and education specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, “Big game animals such as moose, elk and deer are large enough to ‘buck’ their way through the snow to access areas where the wind has blown the snow clear of food sources.”
However, Kepple said pronghorns have been impacted the most by the storm due to their small body size and smaller feet – less surface area on their feet causes them to sink into the snow easier than an animal with a wider foot (think snowshoes).
Pronghorn food during winter is primarily sagebrush and cactus. With nearly 31 inches of snow burying this, they had a harder time getting to food than elk and moose, predominantly grass-eating grazers, that stand 50-84 inches at the shoulder, did.
Body condition also plays a large role with wildlife when considering the impact of winter survival. Autumn through February proved to be warmer and certainly drier (think drought) than usual. This also played a role in pronghorn survival, according to Kepple.
“In some areas, the dry summer of 2020 resulted in less production of nutritious shrubs and forbs (non-woody plants),” she said. “Due to lack of forbs, pronghorn started eating shrubs earlier than they usually would, so many individuals likely went into winter in not the best body condition. Fortunately, overall the winter was not too harsh until recent weeks. So they haven’t had to expend as much energy as they would during a harsher winter.”
As a result, Game and Fish is expecting to see some winter mortality.
“We do expect (and have already seen) some winter mortality,” Kepple said, “especially for pronghorn, in isolated places such as Wheatland, Glendo and parts of Laramie County, where pronghorn were snowed in with little access to food.
Mule deer fared somewhat better. Mulies are “intermediate feeders,” rather than pure browsers or grazers: They predominantly browse, but also eat forbs; small amounts of grass, tree or shrub parts; and agricultural crops like corn, wheat and milo, where available. In Wyoming, browse includes woody vegetation like big sagebrush, mountain mahogany, pines, cedar, cottonwood and shrubs like buffaloberry, chokecherry, snowberry.
“Big game animals will also use plowed roads, railroad rights of way, driveways; anywhere that walking is easier,” Kepple continued. “It is very energy expensive to wade through deep snow, meaning that they burn a lot of calories in a time when every calorie matters.”
Kevin Monteith of the U.S. Geological Survey and the Wyoming Cooperative Fish And Wildlife Research Unit with the University of Wyoming mirrored the calorie conservation idea.
“As to big game,” Monteith noted in an email, “we tend to see them ‘hunker down’ more during those severe events. That is, based on GPS data from their collars, their movement tends to slow or nearly stop as they ride out the storms (i.e., snow and cold).”
Yet Monteith saw a somewhat different overall picture.
“As to the effects for big game ... it all depends. Given the acute nature of this storm (i.e., came and went), I don’t anticipate that the storm did much damage. Big game are adapted to face winter conditions, and a round of cold and snowy weather often won’t do much damage.”
“That said,” he continued, “it is quite possible that it could have been a tipping point for some animals in poor condition (minimal fat reserves), or young and small animals, but the winter leading up to this had been very mild.
“Where we tend to see major challenges to survival during winters is when snow and cold lasts for a longer period of time. As temperatures plummet and thermoregulatory costs increase, food gets buried and is harder to access, animals can burn through fat and protein reserves and eventually succumb to malnutrition (i.e., starvation).”
Other wildlife
What about other wildlife: waterfowl, the geese around Cheyenne; upland birds like sharptails, sage grouse and pheasants; or small mammals like prairie dogs and black-footed ferrets?
Kepple said waterfowl are less impacted by this type of storm because they can usually find some open water and access to food, particularly aquatic vegetation, when the winter wheat fields east of Cheyenne are buried under snow.
With some birds, nature provides adaptations that help them survive.
All grouse, for example, sport feathered legs. It’s what makes them grouse. Part of this includes pectinations, a fringe of feather-like “snowshoes” that grow along the sides of each of the birds’ toes. This allows grouse to walk on top of deep snows to reach food.
In the case of sage grouse, 71% of their year-round food is sagebrush. Forbs, dandelions, two legumes and insects are summer grub.
Sharptails adapt to winter conditions by moving from open prairie to sheltered areas, like shelterbelts, with adjacent crop fields. If crops are covered by deep snow, sharptails shift to eating woody vegetation, shrub and tree buds.
“Pheasants,” Kepple said, “are not built for these types of storms, and likely did not do well.” Deep snows, combined with howling winds, are known to be pheasant killers.
“However, southeast Wyoming has a very low wild pheasant population to begin with, which is why we have the Downar Game Bird Farm in Yoder, where we raise approximately 17,000 pheasants each year for hunters,” Kepple said. “The loss of any wild pheasants would have been fairly low, since there aren’t many of them.”
Small mammals, like prairie dogs and black-footed ferrets, have different strategies, Kepple noted. Prairie dogs don’t hibernate, but instead enter a state of torpor at night to conserve energy; metabolism, heart rate and respiration involuntarily drop. Prairie dogs will lose 20% of their body weight during fall and winter during bouts of torpor. As winter progresses, torpor increases, especially in drought years.
“We don’t have much concern for storm impacts to ferrets due to their ability to stay underground. They can usually ride out a storm well and hide in their burrows until conditions improve. Much the same for other small species. The rapid snowmelt is helping considerably,” Kepple said.
Light at the end of the tunnel?
Could snowmageddon actually benefit wildlife?
Kepple said the moisture from the storm would result in more cover for wildlife and better feed.
“The moisture from this storm will help the spring vegetation green up and produce forage and cover for wildlife,” Kepple said. “It’s unfortunate we got all this moisture at once in one storm, and we have already seen some mortality from it, but the results on forage sources should be good for the surviving animals. Increased forage can also result in healthier does during pregnancy and lactation.
“Last year, we had very little cover for upland game birds, such as pheasant. We are hopeful this storm will help improve vegetation growth this year. It is still early in spring, so it’s hard to know how much moisture we will see in the upcoming growing season.”
Monteith agreed. “Given the nature of this recent storm, with the preceding mild winter conditions, the general absence of severe cold, and with temperatures warming and the snow melting rapidly thereafter, outside of the possible loss of the few, the moisture will be welcomed in a drought-stricken land and the animals will reap some of that benefit this coming spring.”
Kepple also offered an admonition. “Overall, the snow is melting quickly. Wildlife in Wyoming has evolved with these types of spring storms and is very resilient. Within a few years, most herds can recover from a harsh winter storm like this.
“We urge residents to resist feeding big game animals in response to this storm. Mule deer, in particular, have complex digestive systems that change throughout the year as their food sources change. The bacteria in their stomach are designed to digest tender forbs, grasses and wildflowers in the spring, and woody vegetation in the winter. When they are fed other food sources by humans, the rapid change in diet can result in poor digestion, and deer can die with a full stomach.“
Artificial feeding also tends to concentrate animals, a rich environment for the transmission of diseases like chronic wasting disease. It can result in conflicts with dogs and other domestic animals. (Bring dogs indoors if deer, pronghorn or other wildlife are congregating near homes.) It can lure big carnivores like cougars close to people. And feeding puts animals into areas where they are more likely to cross roads and get hit by cars.
“At best, feeding big game animals is only successful in making people who are compassionate about wildlife feel better, and, at worst, it could be the factor that ultimately leads to an animal’s death,” Kepple said.