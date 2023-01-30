Thumbs-up on opening day

Brandon Sharp, left, and Fernando Munoz, both from Cheyenne, give a thumbs-up as they wait at the front of the line to get first chair honors on opening day at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area.

 Amber Travsky/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming’s highest point, Medicine Bow Peak, has received an estimated 80 inches of snow since last Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

“In the mountains, up in the Snowy Range and the Sierra Madres, we did see a couple feet of snow this weekend,” Matthew Brothers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said on Monday. “At Medicine Bow Peak, we estimated around 80 inches fell since the evening of Jan. 26.”

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus