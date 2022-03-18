CHEYENNE – Snow lovers should prepare to be disappointed by a potential storm early next week, even though it is just over a year after a record-setting blizzard virtually shut down our snow hardened region.
That was the consensus of experts and forecasts the Wyoming Tribune Eagle consulted Friday.
With the caveat that it was too early to make accurate predictions, from what was known at the time, a forthcoming snow bust seems more likely than snow manna. Or as a local National Weather Service meteorologist put it, "recent model runs are trending to less snow," rather than more.
What is more certain is that it will be cold enough for the white stuff to fall from the sky on Monday and Tuesday, both here in Cheyenne and in the surrounding region.
According to the meteorologist, Shelby Fuller from NWS' Cheyenne office, both Monday and Tuesday nights are likely to see lows in the lower 20s, as measured by degrees Fahrenheit. However, during the day on Monday and Tuesday, temps may be in the mid-30s.
It is only human to make comparisons between this potential early spring storm and the late-winter blizzard that hit this area last year. For those keeping track, March 14, 2021, was a day for the record books in the Capital City: around 23 inches of snow were recorded by NWS Cheyenne at its office near the local airport. That set a daily record.
While a repeat does not look likely this time around, should snow accumulate in abundance, both the Wyoming Department of Transportation and local hardware stores say they are prepared.
"We’ll be out there" keeping roads clear, particularly major highways like Wyoming's interstates, said WYDOT spokesperson Jordan Achs. "We follow our snow plow priority plan."
Under that plan, Interstate 80 statewide will have plowing equipment deployed around the clock, as will I-25 in the Cheyenne and Laramie County area and south to the border with Colorado. The rest of I-25 and all of I-90 would be attended to 20 hours a day by WYDOT personnel, working two 10-hour shifts.
The highway department does "always keep an eye on the forecast, even at this time of year, when people are thinking of spring and summer," Achs said by phone. "Spring storms do create their own challenges" with the potential for heavier snow "and they can catch people off-guard."
Capital Lumber Co. is ready for whatever winter might bring. There are plenty of snow shovels and other equipment like snow blowers if blizzard lovers are given reason to rejoice by an unexpectedly large amount of snow. The only hitch is that this hardware store's suppliers were running out of ice melt, given that it was a snowy winter.
However, longtime hardware store employee and manager Mitch Sandoz doesn't expect to be besieged this week by customers seeking to stock up on snow supplies. That's because at this time of year, people don't usually make such purchases until it's already snowing.
"It's more of a knee-jerk reaction, if they do get any ice melt or shovels or look at snow blowers," Sandoz noted. Nevertheless, such a spring snowstorm is "always a concern. People look at the past year."
At another hardware store in town, an employee said he could not be interviewed because news media inquiries have to go through corporate headquarters. Or, maybe he just didn't want to jinx things by making any predictions, given the vagaries of quickly changing forecasts.
As weather forecaster Fuller said, "there is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm. We don’t want to freak people out" when there might end up being very little snow. NWS itself "probably won’t even know most of the details until, like, Sunday."
So keep an eye on the weather forecast, and, above all else, stay warm.