LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary with a 10-day intensive of professional-level training and performance opportunities for participants ages 12 through adult.
According to a news release from the university, the festival is currently running through July 24, and features daily classes in ballet, modern and jazz, with optional classes in tap, pointe, choreography and improvisation, as well as workshops for studio teachers on special topics. Participants study with distinguished faculty from around the world and also perform work set on them during the culminating Gala Concert.
“We are delighted to host the 25th anniversary of the Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival in person,” said UW Department of Theatre and Dance professor of dance and festival co-director Margaret Wilson.
“While we were able to offer some Zoom classes last summer with our esteemed faculty, we are happy to be back on campus so participants can have a full experience with these artists.”
Festival concerts are open to the public. The Student Showcase is a free concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 in the Arts and Sciences Auditorium, highlighting the work of festival participants. The Gala Concert is a ticketed event held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, which features festival participants as well as showcase performances by guest artists from the Boston Ballet and the Paul Taylor Dance Company family.
Tickets are available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office by calling 307-766-6666 during box office hours, or by going online to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.