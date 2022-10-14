Oguz Erkan

Oguz Erkan is the CEO of Ciner US, which is affiliated with WE Soda, which has soda ash operations in Wyoming. Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – A company that calls itself the largest natural soda ash producer said it plans a project in southwest Wyoming.

The project is near the business' Pacific Soda project, according to a Wednesday announcement from WE Soda Ltd. The new project will "be powered utilizing available renewable energy investment opportunities." It mentioned plans to use solar, wind and solar steam energy sources.

