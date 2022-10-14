...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432,
AND 437...
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Oguz Erkan is the CEO of Ciner US, which is affiliated with WE Soda, which has soda ash operations in Wyoming. Courtesy photo
CHEYENNE – A company that calls itself the largest natural soda ash producer said it plans a project in southwest Wyoming.
The project is near the business' Pacific Soda project, according to a Wednesday announcement from WE Soda Ltd. The new project will "be powered utilizing available renewable energy investment opportunities." It mentioned plans to use solar, wind and solar steam energy sources.
The site was described as being export focused in nature and "targeting production before 2030." Speaking by phone on Friday, representatives described the location as being near Green River.
Oguz Erkan is the CEO of Ciner US, which is affiliated with WE Soda, and he spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. He estimated the forthcoming operations could eventually employ some 300 people in permanent jobs. He said the company could invest between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in the operation.
It will use "a closed system for extraction using recycled water, and an already permitted port terminal for product exportation," Erkan said in the written statement. Also in the release, Erkan said "WE Soda will enable and improve Wyoming’s natural soda ash to compete on a global scale that to date has been unrealized."
Speaking by phone, the executive said the project is some 10 miles southwest of the city of Green River and about 15 miles south of Granger.