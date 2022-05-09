...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts exceeding 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
GREEN RIVER (WNE) – Solvay is now the sole owner of the soda ash operation bearing the company’s name west of Green River.
The company issued a press release Wednesday morning announcing it had purchased the 20% minority stake in the operation owned by AGC for $120 million in a deal that was completed later that day.
Solvay and AGC formed the Solvay Soda Ash Joint Venture in 1992, buying the operation that was owned by Tennaco Inc.
The facility is one of two plants operated by Solvay in the U.S. The company operates six other soda ash facilities in Europe and one in Asia.
Solvay carved out its soda ash and derivatives business last year, creating a separate legal entity for the department.
“The acquisition of AGC’s stake in the JV simplifies our portfolio and is an attractive opportunity to enhance and further reinforce our business and a future independent EssentialCo,” Philippe Kehren, president of Solvay’s Soda Ash and Derivatives business, said in the press release. “Increasing our supply of trona-based soda ash is directly aligned with our sustainability ambitions to bring lower carbon-intensive soda ash to the market.”
Kehren said expanding the U.S.-based trona capacities will support Solvay’s ability to meet growing demands throughout the Americas and Asia in a cost-effective manner. He notes the demand is driven by trends in electrification, which uses soda ash in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and the flat glass used in solar panels.