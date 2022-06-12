CHEYENNE – If trends continue, Cheyenne may see a decrease in certain crimes this year.
Motor vehicle theft, which nearly doubled in number of incidents between 2020 and 2021, would total 219 this year, if trends for the first third of the year continue in a similar way. That would be less than half of 2021’s 442 incidents, and comparable to 2020’s 233.
There might also be a dramatic drop – in some cases, by as much as 50% – for aggravated assault, burglary/breaking-and-entering, and property damage/destruction and vandalism. This is according to projections based on Wyoming Tribune Eagle calculations of data given to the WTE last month by the Cheyenne Police Department.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said of the trends, speaking in an interview this past week. “I would certainly call it an encouraging.”
Francisco said the department will likely wait until the end of June, halfway through the year, to officially declare a downward trend.
“We have noticed the trends going down. We’re just a little bit hesitant to draw much of a conclusion just yet,” he said.
In an interview last month with the WTE, Francisco said some of the increases in 2021 may be attributable to leniency used by many law enforcement agencies during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Law enforcement (was kind of) given (the) direction, ‘Hey, look, people are under a lot of stress, people are losing jobs, bad things are happening, so maybe let’s just go a little bit light handed,” especially when it came to issuing traffic citations in 2020, Francisco said in mid-May. “There was a softening of law enforcement approach, along with difficulties in jail management with COVID cases, difficulties in prosecution and trials. ... We saw a lot of crime drop around the country.”
Francisco also previously suggested that an effort to reduce population at the Laramie County jail during periods of the pandemic, as well as reductions in some functions of local courts, may have contributed to an increase in some crimes during 2020 and 2021.
Reports of burglary and breaking-and-entering incidents increased 62% between 2020 and 2021. However, if trends continue, burglaries this year could total about 186 incidents – about half of 2021’s 369.
A category including property damage and destruction, as well as vandalism, saw a dramatic increase to 847 in 2021, from 557 incidents the year before. This number had been steadily increasing in recent years.
If trends continue, this category could return to about 525 incidents this year, a number similar to that seen in 2020.
Some personal crimes may also decrease this year. Aggravated assault is trending downward and could total around 87 incidents in 2022, almost half of any number seen as far back as 2018.
Robberies would slightly decrease to a relatively low 18 recorded incidents, although this is still somewhat comparable to 25, 29 and 30 in the three preceding years.
There were no murders or deaths classified as non-negligent manslaughter during the first four months of 2022.
Using the same methodology, other crimes may increase. These would rise to be comparable to 2019 numbers, before the pandemic.
Incidents of shoplifting, for example, are trending slightly up so far this year compared to last, assuming that the current-year trend continues. The projected 507 is still fewer than the totals recorded in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Counterfeiting and forgery would double from the number of incidents in 2021. In a similar pattern, the projected number of 102 for all of this year would be comparable to the number of incidents recorded in each of 2018, 2019 and 2020.