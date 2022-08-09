CHEYENNE – There have been anecdotal reports of individual infections and small outbreaks of the coronavirus following Cheyenne Frontier Days, among those who attended and also among people who volunteered.

Based on the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's interviews and data reviews, it appears the yearly event, which brings many tens of thousands of tourists here, spurred few if any serious cases locally. It may never be known whether many visitors from out of the area got serious COVID-19 infections. Experts say it's possible they did not.

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

