LARAMIE and CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s electric vehicle plan got one step closer to reality when the first round of funding for the project was approved this past week.
The $4 million will set the stage for the years-long project, which outlines the installment of EV charging stations throughout the state. However, most of the exceptions Wyoming sought from the federal government were denied, according to both the state and federal government.
The overall project is being paid for through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, or NEVI. The state is on a path to submit an EV plan each year of the program.
With another $5 million expected to come in at the start of the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said it will be able to complete the first stage of the plan. This will entail building seven EV charging stations across the state.
The stations will be located off of Interstate 90 in Sundance, Buffalo and Sheridan, off of I-25 in Wheatland and Douglas, and off of I-80 in Pine Bluffs and Laramie, WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said in an interview with the Laramie Boomerang, which is affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Each station will include four chargers and will cost roughly $1 million to build.
Where exactly these chargers are located and who will build them remains to be seen, Reiner said. While WYDOT has facilitated the plan, no state money will go into their construction. Instead, 80% of the money will come from NEVI, and the remaining 20% will be the responsibility of private entities.
Anyone can submit a proposal to build one of the stations. Once approved by WYDOT, it will be responsible for coordinating the construction. Considering the length of time required for this process, Reiner predicted construction on the stations would start in the fall of 2023.
“We don’t know what’s out there, and we certainly won’t dictate,” Reiner said of the process.
He explained that the equipment and specialists needed to build these stations could be in high demand, as other states are preparing their own EV plans with their portions of the NEVI money.
Aspirations
By the time the entire project is completed, there will be EV charging stations available along each of the main interstate corridors in the state. With any luck, there will also be stations available near popular tourist destinations like Yellowstone National Park.
“I hope that it would encourage tourists who have electric vehicles to drive through Wyoming,” Reiner said last week. “I hope they will come to Wyoming, instead of diverting to another state.”
WYDOT officials have recognized that while EVs are not popular among Wyoming residents, they could strategically place the stations where they would best attract tourists to allow them the best access to their desired destinations. Statistics from earlier this year show 400-plus EVs were registered in the entire state.
There are few, if any, chargers in public places in Cheyenne.
For Teslas, there are four of what the EV manufacturer calls superchargers in the area of the Frontier Mall, located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd. Nearby, an EV charging station has appeared to be under construction for many months. That location is affiliated with a company called Electrify America.
Electrify America was asked in August about when it might have its own charger, located near the Target retail store at 1708 Dell Range Blvd., up and running. For many months, the site has appeared to be under construction, with what looks to be the chargers surrounded by a fence, and portable toilets on the side of the location.
“We’re working hard to get this charger up and running,” the company replied in an email written to an EV driver, who is a journalist for the WTE. “We hope to have it ready for you Fall 2022, but don’t have an exact date to share right now.”
On Friday night, Electrify America reiterated its hopes for a fall opening of the Cheyenne location. “We appreciate your continued patience,” a customer service representative wrote to the WTE in response to a request for comment for this story.
Tesla did not comment over the weekend.
Exceptions
There is one wrinkle with the state of Wyoming’s plan: The NEVI funding requires that the charging stations are located within one mile of an interstate exit and within 50 miles of one another. In a rural state like Wyoming, this could mean having stations in remote locations where they are not likely to be used.
WYDOT officials requested an exception to these rules in 11 locations on the basis that they would not be practical due to the geographic uniqueness of the state.
The federal government granted exceptions to the one-mile rule near I-25 in Cheyenne and I-80 in Rawlins, along with an exception to the 50-mile rule along I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette. It rejected the remaining eight of these requests due “insufficient justification,” according to a federal announcement Tuesday.
Few details were provided in a letter that day to Reiner from the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. agency that is part of the nation’s Department of Transportation.
“Although eight of the Wyoming exception requests have been disapproved at this time, FHWA and the Joint Office will continue to provide technical assistance to the Wyoming DOT to further develop plans to analyze and address these areas,” said the letter that was signed by Gloria Shepherd, associate administrator for the Office of Planning, Environment and Realty.
The goal of the U.S. project is to put the country “on a path to a nationwide network of EV chargers that can ensure a convenient, affordable, reliable, and equitable charging experience for all users,” Shepherd wrote in her letter.
Reiner said WYDOT doesn’t have details on why the requests were rejected, and it plans to look into the matter and continue working to get them approved.
“Our goal is to support tourism, our state’s second-largest industry,” Reiner said. “We’re interested in getting these chargers and using this money off-corridor. To do that, we have to have the corridors complete.”
In addition to tourism money, WYDOT plans to bring in more state revenue by taxing the electricity used from the chargers, much in the same way fuel taxes are used.
Wyoming EV owners already pay an extra $200 to register their vehicles, Reiner said. The tax on charging stations would allow the state also to collect money from tourists who would traditionally pay a fuel tax.
“It will be a way to help the drivers of electrical vehicles contribute to our road maintenance fund,” he said.
Abby Vander Graaff covers local news, including EVs and transportation, for the Laramie Boomerang. For more, go to WyomingNews.com/users/profile/avandergraaff or WyomingNews.com/laramieboomerang.