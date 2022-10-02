LARAMIE and CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s electric vehicle plan got one step closer to reality when the first round of funding was approved last week.

The $4 million will set the stage for the years-long project, which outlines the installment of EV charging stations throughout the state. However, most of the exceptions Wyoming sought from the federal government were denied. The overall project is being paid for through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, or NEVI.

