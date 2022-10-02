LARAMIE and CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s electric vehicle plan got one step closer to reality when the first round of funding was approved last week.
The $4 million will set the stage for the years-long project, which outlines the installment of EV charging stations throughout the state. However, most of the exceptions Wyoming sought from the federal government were denied. The overall project is being paid for through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, or NEVI.
With another $5 million expected in the near term, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said it could complete the first stage of the plan. This entails building seven EV charging stations.
The stations will be located off of Interstate 90 in Sundance, Buffalo and Sheridan, off of I-25 in Wheatland and Douglas, and off of I-80 in Pine Bluffs and Laramie, WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said in an interview with the Laramie Boomerang, which is affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Each station will include four chargers.
Where exactly these chargers are located and who will build them remains to be seen, Reiner said. Some 80% of the money will come from NEVI, and the remaining 20% from private entities. Reiner predicted construction on the stations would start in the fall of 2023.
“We don’t know what’s out there, and we certainly won’t dictate,” Reiner said of the process in which applications will be accepted.
He explained that the equipment and specialists needed to build these stations could be in high demand, as other states are preparing their own EV plans with their portions of the NEVI money.
Aspirations
By the time the entire project is completed, there will be EV charging stations available along each of the main interstate corridors in the state. There may also be stations available near popular tourist destinations like Yellowstone National Park.
“I hope that it would encourage tourists who have electric vehicles to drive through Wyoming,” Reiner said.
WYDOT officials have recognized that while EVs are not popular among Wyoming residents, they could strategically place the stations where they would best attract tourists. Statistics from earlier this year show 400-plus EVs were registered in the state.
There are few, if any, chargers in public places in Cheyenne.
For Teslas, there are four of what the EV manufacturer calls superchargers in the area of the Frontier Mall, located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd. Nearby, an EV charging station has appeared to be under construction for many months. That location is affiliated with a company called Electrify America.
Electrify America was asked in August about when it might have its own charger, located near the Target retail store at 1708 Dell Range Blvd., up and running. For many months, the site has appeared to be under construction, with what looks to be the chargers surrounded by a fence, and portable toilets on the side.
“We’re working hard to get this charger up and running,” the company replied in an email written to an EV driver, who is a journalist for the WTE. “We hope to have it ready for you Fall 2022.”
On Friday night, Electrify America reiterated its hopes for a fall opening locally. “We appreciate your continued patience,” a customer service representative wrote to the WTE in response to a request for comment. On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson wrote of hopes for an opening in November or December.
Tesla did not comment.
Exceptions
There is one wrinkle with the state of Wyoming’s plan: The NEVI funding requires that the charging stations are located within one mile of an interstate exit and within 50 miles of one another. In a rural state, this could mean having stations in remote locations.
WYDOT officials requested an exception to these rules in 11 locationse.
The federal government granted exceptions to the one-mile rule near I-25 in Cheyenne and I-80 in Rawlins, along with an exception to the 50-mile rule along I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette. It rejected the remaining eight requests due “insufficient justification,” according to a federal announcement.
Few details were provided in a letter that same day to Reiner from the Federal Highway Administration.
“FHWA and the Joint Office will continue to provide technical assistance to the Wyoming DOT to further develop plans to analyze and address these areas,” said the letter signed by Gloria Shepherd, associate administrator for the Office of Planning, Environment and Realty. The goal of the U.S. project is to put the country “on a path to a nationwide network of EV chargers that can ensure a convenient, affordable, reliable, and equitable charging experience for all users,” she wrote.
WYDOT plans to bring in revenue by taxing the electricity used from the chargers, akin to fuel taxes. Wyoming EV owners already pay an extra $200 to register their vehicles, Reiner said.
“It will be a way to help the drivers of electrical vehicles contribute to our road maintenance fund,” he said.
Abby Vander Graaff covers local news, including EVs and transportation, for the Laramie Boomerang. For more, go to WyomingNews.com/users/profile/avandergraaff or WyomingNews.com/laramieboomerang.