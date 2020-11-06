ESTES PARK, Colo. – On Friday, many areas in Rocky Mountain National Park will reopen after being closed since Oct. 22, due to the East Troublesome Fire.
Areas reopening include:
• Roads, parking areas and trails in Wild Basin, Longs Peak, Lily Lake, Twin Sisters, Lumpy Ridge.
• U.S. Highway 34 through the Fall River entrance to Many Parks Curve.
• Endovalley Road.
• Old Fall River Road will be open to bicycles, leashed pets and walkers.
• The west side of the park remains closed due to the level of fire impacts and ongoing safety assessments.
Areas that remain temporarily closed to park visitors on the east side of the park include:
• U.S. Highway 36 past the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to Deer Ridge Junction, including the Beaver Meadows Entrance.
• Bear Lake Road.
• The North Boundary Trail, the North Fork Trail, and Mummy Pass, Stormy Pass, Commanche Peak and Mirror Lake Trails remain closed.
During October, the East Troublesome Fire burned almost 194,000 acres and was 37% contained as of Thursday.
National Park staff will continue to assess these areas for fire activity, safety and downed trees, being mindful of high winds that occur this time of year causing more trees to fall. Park visitors should be aware of smoke, wind, weather and fire conditions. For the most up-to-date information on the fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7242/.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s information office at 970-586-1206.