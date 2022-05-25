CHEYENNE – Certain property crimes, including motor vehicle theft and vandalism, went up in the Capital City last year. Some personal crimes, such as aggravated assault, decreased.
This is according to crime incident data provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by the Cheyenne Police Department, covering 2018 through the first part of 2022. It was grouped by criminal code categories used by the FBI and does not differentiate between felonies and misdemeanors.
Incidents of motor vehicle theft in the city increased dramatically in 2021. At 442 incidents, it nearly doubled 2020. In 2018 and 2019, there were 230 and 197 incidents, respectively.
A category including property damage and destruction, as well as vandalism, also saw a marked increase, from 557 incidents in 2020 to 847 in 2021. The number had been steadily increasing in recent years.
Incidents of burglary/breaking and entering increased in 2021 to 369 versus 2020's 229. However, this was only slightly higher than in 2018.
Most categories of larceny/theft saw at least a slight increase in 2021. Incidents of theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories more than doubled between 2020 and 2021.
Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said some of the increases in 2021 may be attributable to a leniency used by many law enforcement agencies during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Law enforcement (was kind of) given (the) direction, 'Hey, look, people are under a lot of stress, people are losing jobs, bad things are happening, so maybe let's just go a little bit light handed," especially when it came to issuing traffic citations in 2020, Francisco said in a Wednesday interview at police headquarters. "There was a softening of law enforcement approach, along with difficulties in jail management with COVID cases, difficulties in prosecution and trials – they kind of all stopped or slowed way down. Consequently, we saw a lot of crime drop around the country, in a lot of categories."
Francisco was sworn in as CPD chief in March 2021. Immediately before that, he was a deputy chief in the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department, heading its investigation bureau. He spoke generally about what he thought was typical in departments across the U.S.
"On the heels of things kind of getting more back to normal, we've seen a lot of crime skyrocket around the country, mainly violent crime," the police chief said. "We have not seen that here in Cheyenne. But what we have seen is an uptick in property crimes," particularly with stolen vehicles.
'Lack of consequences'
So, why the increase in such crime, the police chief asked rhetorically.
"We think it came on the heels of lack of consequences, whether it be arrest, incarceration, trial and conviction – all those things kind of took a backseat for those preceding two years," Francisco said. "My guess is that we're digging out of a hole that was created."
A few types of property crimes did decline. Shoplifting incidents, for example, were much fewer in 2021 than in the preceding three years.
Unlike trends seen elsewhere in the country, Cheyenne did not appear to have a spike in violent crime in 2021. Francisco attributed this to a culture of public support for law enforcement, and a willingness to cooperate with investigations.
Aggravated assaults, which spiked in 2020, decreased in 2021 to a rate comparable to 2018 and 2019. Intimidation and simple assault did increase somewhat between 2020 and 2021.
There were three murders recorded in 2021, compared to two in 2020, seven in 2019 and two in 2018.
The number of sex offenses stayed relatively stable, with the recorded number of rapes continuing a downward trajectory.
Jail limitations
Last summer, the Laramie County jail worked to limit its intake of arrestees as it battled a stubborn outbreak of the coronavirus' highly transmissible delta variant among staff and inmates. Beginning in June, the jail was under a "major outbreak" designation by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
Before June's delta outbreak, the jail had been coordinating with Cheyenne and Laramie County courts to reduce jail population, freeing up space for social distancing, by limiting the incarceration of “nonviolent, low-risk offenders." Jail leadership asked area law enforcement to issue citations instead of making arrests, when possible.
When the outbreak began, the jail tried to further reduce head count. Many people accused of nonviolent felonies were not automatically admitted, though law enforcement could go through certain channels if they believed someone should be booked, Detention Capt. Don Hollingshead said at the time.
Francisco said Wednesday that jail leadership had a responsibility to keep staff and inmates as healthy as possible.
But it's not a stretch to think those jail policies had an impact on crime rates, the chief said.
"I firmly believe that deterrence to crime requires consequences," Francisco said. If people aren't going to jail, getting charged with a crime and going to trial, "a certain percentage of the population is going to consider that (an) open door to keep committing crimes. There's no consequences, so why wouldn't they?
"I think we're still seeing the aftermath of that – trying to catch up on trials, trying to catch up on warrants," he continued.
Since about mid-October, the chief said, there have been no issues with getting arrestees booked into the jail. Francisco said he believes this may contribute to a drop in crime in 2022.
Anecdotally, the chief said, repeat offenders were often arrested and subsequently released during this period. He said he wouldn't be surprised if one man had been responsible for about 100 of last year's auto thefts.
Motor vehicle theft doesn't have a lot of monetary incentive, according to Francisco. It's more of a convenience – taking a car to Fort Collins, for example, and leaving it there. Many times the person isn't caught.
"It's a small percentage of the population that causes the majority of the problems, for sure," he said.