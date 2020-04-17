CHEYENNE – Two Wyoming Army National Guard units will be returning home later than expected.
The delay is due to international travel restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the Wyoming Military Department.
The guardsmen, whose exact location overseas is not public, were expected to return home in the coming months.
However, because of circumstances “that are out of the control of the Wyoming Army National Guard,” those return dates will likely be extended 60 days, according to the release. But, “no official decision has been made.”
A military department spokeswoman told the Casper Star-Tribune that quarantine concerns did not cause the delays, and none of the troops were sick or showing COVID-19 symptoms.
One of the units, the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, deployed around 130 guardsmen from Cheyenne last July. The brigade first shipped out to training in Fort Bliss, Texas, then overseas to join the U.S. Central Command forces in the Middle East.