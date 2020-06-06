CHEYENNE – When 12-year-old Donovan Brown heard about a peaceful rally against racism being held Saturday at the state Capitol, he immediately knew that he wanted to go.
After getting the green light from his mom, Sylvia, Donovan and his siblings – Aniyah, age 7, and Jagger, age 9 – spent about an hour making posters with stickers and sayings like “Black Lives Matter” and “No freedom ‘til we all are equal.”
At the rally, Donovan said, “I wanted to be here because I think that racism should’ve ended a long time ago. As Martin Luther King once said, he had a dream that everybody could live in peace, and I also hope that everyone can live in peace.”
The Browns stood with about 50 others in front of the Capitol Saturday afternoon to speak out against racism and call for an end to police violence.
In hundreds of cities across the U.S., Americans have shown up to speak out against the violent deaths of citizens like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
After Floyd’s death on May 25, a video of his arrest circulated quickly on social media. Residents reacted with shock and outrage as they watched Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin press his knee into Floyd’s neck as he called out “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”
Floyd was originally arrested for matching the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store, and according to the criminal complaint, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak previously said the officer’s actions as seen on the video were “inexcusable.”
For rally organizer Leton Cheatham, these circumstances have left her feeling like she needs to pick a side as a mixed race woman, though she also added, “I don’t think that you should have to.”
Cheatham and Dominique Lyon organized the rally to stand against injustice and police violence in a peaceful, constructive manner. While they were calling for broader change across the board, Cheatham said Floyd’s death “definitely lit the fire.”
“We’re here for injustice, period. It’s not just George, but everything that’s been going on for years and years. Something definitely has to change,” Cheatham said.
The two women also wanted to give more young people an opportunity to get involved in community conversations about difficult topics like racism. Leading by example through peaceful protests and grassroots change, Lyon and Cheatham wanted to show Cheyenne youth that they have many avenues to advocate for a brighter future.
“Our youth are our future, and we want to show them that you can do things in a peaceful manner, and you can make a difference in the future by voting and being involved and educated in politics,” Cheatham said.
Lyon added, “Small things can make a big difference.”
Mother-daughter duo Jill and Ella Gerrish showed up to the rally with the same idea, encouraging others to make their voices heard at the ballot box. As they stood in front of Wyoming’s Capitol, their family members in Kansas, Utah and Oregon were attending similar demonstrations.
“We need to do everything that we can, including vote by mail. Right now, get those applications in,” Jill said, noting that the current administration has been “divisive” on issues of racism.
In some cities across the U.S., tensions reached a boiling point during larger demonstrations, leading to the deployment of tear gas and pepper spray by police and the shutdown of interstates by protesters. Several Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers stood behind those at Saturday’s rally to ensure there were no issues.
Highway Patrol Col. Kebin Haller said, “We’re just here to make sure everything is peaceful, and to support the First Amendment and certainly the Second Amendment. We understand people may show up with weapons or firearms, so we’re here. We just met with the organizers and told them, ‘Welcome. We’re glad you’re here.’”