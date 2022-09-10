Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – All is well at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, even with the departure of its longtime director, Tina Worthman, and horticultural supervisor, Nettie Hardie.
Worthman’s departure comes as a result of her intention to spend more time with her family as she relocates to “farm life” in Nebraska, a recent press release from the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens said.
Hardy, on the other hand, will continue her career as a horticulturalist in her home state of Alabama.
Currently, Paul Smith Children’s Village Manager Aaron Sommers is serving as interim director. With a 13-year tenure at the Botanic Gardens, this is a responsibility he has assumed time and time again.
However, he has no intention of becoming the full-time director. If he did, he said that he would have done it by now.
“I’ve been at the Botanic Gardens for 13-and-a-half years, and my heart remains at the forefront of the Children’s Village,” he said. “I look forward to having a fresh perspective, under a new leadership, to continue to grow the Botanic Gardens into the future that I know is bright for it, to continue the quality of its programs and beauty to the community.”
Though the staff is experiencing vacancy in two crucial roles, there’s no concern that the Gardens is decreasing its operations. Luckily, the “dormant season” for the Botanic Gardens is coming up, meaning daily responsibility for outdoor maintenance is reduced.
In other words, things will carry on as scheduled. The majority of the focus has turned to the city, where Jason Sanchez, head of the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department, is part of the team interviewing for a new director.
“We’re trying to be methodical in the selection process, be very intense with our interview questions and pick the best candidate,” Sanchez said.
Worthman’s and Hardie’s departures come free of personal disputes between them and the city. In fact, Worthman, who has yet to leave for Nebraska, is attending a private event at the Botanic Gardens today.
As for her time as director, Worthman is leaving the role optimistic that she’s established a culture that will benefit the Gardens for years to come. She is particularly proud of the arts and culture that the “Jewel of Cheyenne” was able to provide to the community.
“I’m really proud of what was accomplished in the time that I was the director,” Worthman said. “I feel like Nettie and I were a good team, and I think that we have set some ways and standards of what we wanted the direction to be.
“I’m sure that however the future goes for the Gardens, everything will go really well. We appreciate all the support of the community.”
