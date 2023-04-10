CHEYENNE – After being denied anonymity in a lawsuit involving the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter at the University of Wyoming, the seven plaintiffs renewed their request Friday to remain anonymous.
Federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson issued his denial of their original motion to proceed anonymously Thursday, and said the plaintiffs didn’t demonstrate in their filing that their case was “one of the few exceptional cases involving highly sensitive or personal matters or a real danger of physical harm.”
“Lawsuits are public events, and the public, especially here, has an important interest in access to legal proceedings,” he wrote. “Plaintiffs may not levy serious accusations without standing behind them. Our system of dispute resolution does not allow plaintiffs to cower behind an anonymity shield, especially one that is so rarely bestowed in this District or Circuit.”
Johnson gave them until April 20 to file an amended complaint with their real names, but they pushed back against his decision instead.
The plaintiffs are members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority who are seeking damages from the national organization and its leadership, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co. and a transgender woman who was inducted into the sorority last fall. Although there are many levels to the breach-of-contract lawsuit, the case, at its core, presents an argument that the transgender student is not a woman and shouldn’t be included in a “single-sex organization.”
They sought anonymity initially because of the alleged sensitive factors of the case, as well as “the strong likelihood that the nature of this lawsuit will result in threats and harassment from third-parties against individual students and their families.”
A similar argument was made for the transgender student, who they designated “Terry Smith” and used “he/him” pronouns for throughout the court documents.
Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper represent the plaintiffs, and built upon this argument in their renewed request to proceed anonymously – bringing into question Johnson’s belief that the case doesn’t warrant anonymity “at present.”
“The difficulty with the Court’s decision is that anonymity cannot be restored if the ‘present’ circumstances change. And they have,” according to the request filed Friday. “Plaintiffs renew their request in light of developments since the filing of the complaint 10 days ago, and they trust that the information will revise the Court’s assessment of the merits of their request for anonymity at this stage of litigation.”
Craven and Knepper state that it would be impossible to show “concrete evidence of threats of violence directed against each individual,” since their identities are unknown, but the experiences since the lawsuit has been filed are examples of real danger of physical harm.
They cited an incident Thursday where a former Kentucky swimmer, Riley Gaines, was assaulted by individuals for “speaking about the need for protected spaces for women on a university campus in California.”
“Ms. Gaines was barricaded in a room for three hours; she was physically assaulted as she was escorted out of the event by law enforcement, all while being screamed at and called a ‘fucking transphobic bitch’ by biological men,” they wrote.
Another example used was a recent social media post by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, who serves in the same district as the University of Wyoming and where the plaintiffs live. She didn’t respond to a request for comment on the use of her post for the anonymity request.
“She posted an ANTIFA-referenced meme that received national attention,” according to the court documents and an exhibit of the post. “The meme depicts a woman holding an assault rifle with a scope and the words, ‘Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists & bigots!’”
Provenza has been publicly censured by Wyoming Legislature leadership, and House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, has noted that she received death threats as a result of her actions.
The attorneys said that the death threats and safety go both ways, and used more examples, such as death threats being received by the church elder who spoke against the acceptance of the transgender woman into Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the student facing statewide and national backlash.
Sorority members have also been told not to wear their sorority letters around campus for their own safety, UW law enforcement presence has increased, and allegedly some of the women sleep with bars over their doors, according to the latest court filing.
“The plaintiffs have a vulnerability that extends beyond the individual above and almost all of the plaintiffs in the cases cited by the Court: everyone knows where they live,” the attorneys continued. “Their only current protection is that the general public does not know which of the 40 or so residents they are. If the Court’s standard for anonymity is that the plaintiffs must wait for personalized death threats and harassment before they can become anonymous, then the Court has eliminated protection for all litigants.”
There was a focus placed on the plaintiffs' safety in regards to the “climate regarding transgender issues, particularly in the wake of the Nashville school shooting and attempted Colorado shooting,” but they also spoke to their concern for the transgender student.
“The Court’s opinion noted that ‘numerous media outlets have reported Smith’s real name,'” according to the request. “Plaintiffs would also add that some of these media outlets have exaggerated the allegations in the verified Complaint. Defendant Smith deserves kindness, not anger and harassment. Although some of Smith’s behavior is troubling, the Plaintiffs want him treated with respect. This was the basis for the request for his anonymity.”
But they said they are not “similarly situated” when it came to anonymity.
Plaintiffs insist that the transgender student has placed her own name out in the public forum and that the UW student newspaper, the Branding Iron, revealed that the student has consented to their identification.
“In addition, the first news article in early October about Mr. Smith’s membership in Kappa Kappa Gamma was created with his involvement,” added attorneys. “The girls, as Plaintiffs, have not done so. Moreover, without their consent, their sorority house, down to the house number, was doxed online.”
Judge Johnson will have the opportunity to consider the renewed request in the coming weeks, and will have to decide whether the added information warrants anonymity.
“Some of these women in this matter sleep with bars over their doors,” the request concluded. “To say that Plaintiffs ‘cower behind an anonymity shield’ is untrue and does not reflect this Court’s usual temperate approach to difficult issues.”