CHEYENNE (WTE) – A Monday evening house fire led to the death of one person, Laramie County Fire District 1 Chief Darrick Mittlestadt said.
The fire occurred in the 1700 block of Mitchell Court. Mittlestadt called it "a significant event for the south side of Cheyenne."
The fire chief declined to give more information, saying LCFD1, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office and the Laramie County Coroner's Office planned to put out a joint news release sometime Wednesday.
The Red Cross of Wyoming said in a Monday evening news release that it was assisting two adults affected by a house fire on Mitchell Court in Cheyenne.
