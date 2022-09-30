CHEYENNE – As this city prepares to annex county pockets in the coming months, residents in south Cheyenne told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they do not think there would be significant benefits.

They are among the property owners in 65 existing county pockets who have expressed disapproval of the Cheyenne City Council’s goal to annex the areas. Facebook groups, petitions and fliers have been created to tell officials “hands off our county land,” and some residents said they plan to attend the next council meeting, on Oct. 10, to share their perspective.

