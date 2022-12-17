CHEYENNE – Get ready to say “ahh,” south Cheyenne.
Gentle Touch Dental has officially begun construction on its second location in the city at 1110 South Greeley Highway.
It will be the first dentist’s office to be located in south Cheyenne and is scheduled to be completed sometime in October, according to staff at the practice.
Construction crew and Gentle Touch staff gathered in near-hazardous wind conditions to celebrate the new location with a groundbreaking on Friday morning. After a quick series of photographs, Dr. Tatiana Steele, co-owner of Gentle Touch, spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about the new location.
“Within three years, we kind of reached capacity,” Steele said. “I hired two more dentists and a hygienist, so we kind of reached the limit. The building is not made out of rubber to accommodate (more people), and Cheyenne is growing.
“We see a lot of new patients, and it was just a logical step to expand.”
The new location will contain roughly the same number of offices as their main facility at 1716 Warren Ave, but overall be a slightly bigger property. Steele plans to hire three more dentists and accompanying staff to run the business’s second location.
There are some clear advantages to choosing this site, in particular.
First, Steele looked at expanding her business into north Cheyenne, but saw that the market was oversaturated there. Adding another location downtown would have limited them in how big they could build the offices.
However, south Cheyenne didn’t have a single dentist’s office, and the land they found sits on prime real estate right off the main road.
They’re also considering using any excess space to start a small community garden or a park open to residents in the surrounding area.
Plus, it never hurts to be the only dentist around.
“We’ve seen a lot of positive changes here,” Steele said. “We see a lot of opportunity.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.
