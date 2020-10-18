CHEYENNE – The South Cheyenne Water and Sewer District will elect three members to its Board of Directors on Nov. 3.
Voting will be held at the South Cheyenne Water and Sewer District office, 215 East Allison Road, from noon to 6:00 p.m. A qualified elector must be a bona fide resident of the South Cheyenne Water and Sewer District, and registered to vote.
Candidates that have filed for the position of Board of Directors are Kimberly Blew, Maeke Ermarth, Vikki Schoeneberg and Robert Sleesman.
The Board of Directors is the governing body whose purpose is to set and enforce policy throughout the district.