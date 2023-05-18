CHEYENNE — South High School students experienced the trip of a lifetime in Washington, D.C. while competing in the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” national finals at the end of April.

The Bison team took second place in February at the state level in the civic education competition, which earned them a spot alongside first-place winner Sheridan High School at nationals. Although South High qualified to go to the nation’s capital to compete, students still had to rally with their coaches to raise $100,000 over two months in order to immerse themselves in U.S. history and showcase their constitutional knowledge at the hearing.

