CHEYENNE — South High School students experienced the trip of a lifetime in Washington, D.C. while competing in the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” national finals at the end of April.
The Bison team took second place in February at the state level in the civic education competition, which earned them a spot alongside first-place winner Sheridan High School at nationals. Although South High qualified to go to the nation’s capital to compete, students still had to rally with their coaches to raise $100,000 over two months in order to immerse themselves in U.S. history and showcase their constitutional knowledge at the hearing.
Reagan Kauffman, one of two South High “We the People” coaches, said they viewed just getting to Washington, D.C. as a win. Forty-four students were able to make the journey due to successful raffles and generous donors, including many businesses in the South triad.
She said it was amazing to see the city show up for their students, along with what they accomplished when they got to nationals. South High placed 34th overall, despite coaches saying they didn’t have resources such as personal attorneys or private-school funding to support the team.
“It was really exciting,” she said. “Our students, I felt, did their best performances in D.C.”
Students studied hard for the six units and prepared to answer questions such as: “John Adams observed that unicameral legislatures were ‘subject to fits of humour, starts of passion, fights of enthusiasm, partialities of prejudice and consequently productive of hasty results and absurd judgements.’ What examples from the Revolutionary period would have led Adams to such a conclusion?”
This only scratched the surface of the kinds of follow-up questions they needed to be quick on their feet for, and fellow coach Erin Lindt said there were many rabbit holes to go down. Their research spanned the evolution of the Constitution.
While the competition is strenuous, and the content is rigorous, Lindt emphasized the life skills that come out of being a part of the “We the People” program. She said students have to utilize essay writing, public speaking and critical thinking skills, while also learning how to work together with team members and overcome strife.
“It’s a program that asks you to step up. And if you don’t step up, you’re not going to do well,” she said. “So, the kids raise the bar on their own.”
It also shows them how the government and political systems work in America.
“The majority of Americans can’t name the three branches of government,” said Kauffman. “These students know more as a result of this program than your average voter. I would pit their knowledge against 90% of the adults I know. They know their stuff, and a lot of them have been inspired.
“They’re excited to register to vote. They’re excited to turn 18 and to have a voice.”
Taking part in the national event was a great achievement, but there were a lot of special moments and relationships built among the students. Lindt said there was a family dynamic between the students who went on the trip, and it wouldn’t be replicated in the classroom.
They also wouldn’t have been able to meet the state’s three congressional representatives in their offices, see Capitol Hill with their own eyes, or go to museums dedicated to African American culture or the Holocaust in the halls of South High School. Kauffman said it’s the best place to make real connections to their government and to see primary source artifacts.
A special moment noted by the coaches was their trip to Arlington National Cemetery. One of their students had a grandfather who passed away a few years ago, and he was given the opportunity to go to his gravesite.
“We had the students step away, and I just went with the student,” said Lindt. “It was really moving because it was emotional, and that was just really cool to see and get to honor that.”
Both coaches were grateful they could see their team experience competing at a high level and enjoy learning in the streets of the capital. They thanked Wyoming “We the People” Coordinator Matt Strannigan, the school district and the community for supporting their dream.
“It was also really powerful, too, because I think sometimes south side gets a bad reputation in our city and in our state,” said Lindt. “It was empowering to watch the kids kind of overcome this reputation, and take ownership for their school in their state and in their community — and even when we were at nationals.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.