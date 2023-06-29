CHEYENNE – AARP announced more than $60,000 in grant funding for projects around Wyoming through its Community Challenge Grants on Wednesday. Grant funds will support projects statewide, including two in Laramie.

Cheyenne’s popular trishaw rides program will be expanding to Laramie, thanks to a $15,000 grant for the Miles of Smiles program. The result is free trishaw rides will soon be available in Laramie. A trishaw is a large, specially built, electric-assisted tricycle designed for people with mobility impairment. It is powered by a trained "pilot" so the passenger can enjoy the riding and conversation in a safe and comfortable passenger seat.

