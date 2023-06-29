CHEYENNE – AARP announced more than $60,000 in grant funding for projects around Wyoming through its Community Challenge Grants on Wednesday. Grant funds will support projects statewide, including two in Laramie.
Cheyenne’s popular trishaw rides program will be expanding to Laramie, thanks to a $15,000 grant for the Miles of Smiles program. The result is free trishaw rides will soon be available in Laramie. A trishaw is a large, specially built, electric-assisted tricycle designed for people with mobility impairment. It is powered by a trained "pilot" so the passenger can enjoy the riding and conversation in a safe and comfortable passenger seat.
In 2022, Miles of Smiles began offering this no-cost service in Cheyenne, thanks to AARP Wyoming purchasing a trishaw for this community. While the trishaws are battery supported, the pedal power and good company is provided by fully trained and insured pilots, most frequently older adults themselves. With the $15,000 grant funding, the trishaw, insurance and related tools will allow adults in Laramie to safely and securely experience the wind in their hair and the sun on their faces on slow and enjoyable rides.
Age-Friendly Laramie will receive $14,846 to convert a donated bus into an accessible greenhouse to establish a community garden. The grant will help pay for installing a wheelchair ramp leading into the bus and convert the bus into an installation art piece by decorating its exterior with tiles.
Community Challenge Grants fund quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long term by improving public spaces, transportation, housing, civic engagement, diversity and inclusion, and more. Now in its seventh year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative.