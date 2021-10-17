CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to hear Ray Summer talk about “The Days After Colorado’s Darkest Day: Initial LIDAR work at an Early Indian Wars Battlefield in Colorado, USA.”
Julesburg Station and Camp Rankin, located in northeastern Colorado along the South Platte River, became the focal point of the Native American response to the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre. The location was chosen as the initial and last battle of a six-week campaign in early 1865 due to its isolated location and abundant stage company warehouses.
Remarkably, the site has not been studied by professional historians or archaeologists. Unfortunately, the battlefield has been heavily disturbed by relic hunters. Initial work focused on identifying the exact site boundaries using the historical records, remote sensing, ground survey and limited excavation. The initial phases of work also includes the initiation of tribal consultation with the Cheyenne, Arapaho and Lakota nations and a public outreach campaign.
The work with LIDAR, both aerial and terrestrial, was enable by CAS through the awarding of a 2021 Alice Hamilton Scholarship, which allowed for the purchase of required processing software. The software will allow for the creation of battlefield visualization and for archaeological prospection of lost stage stations and ranches along the Overland Trail/Denver Road.
Summer's presentation is open to the public and will take place in the Laramie County Community College Health Science Building, Room 111.