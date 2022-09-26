Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Speakers kicked off the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium Monday morning with an emphasis on how interventions during a person’s youth can improve outcomes and disrupt intergenerational traumas that increase the risk of suicide attempts.
Gov. Mark Gordon opened the two-day symposium, being held at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne, with an overview of suicide in the state. He said that suicide is the eighth leading cause of death overall for people in Wyoming, but is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 24 in the state.
The governor told a couple of personal anecdotes about people in his life who had been affected by or attempted suicide, underlining a point made just before by Stephanie Pyle, senior administrator of the Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division.
“Studies show that roughly 50% of people know someone who has died by suicide. We know, in Wyoming, our suicide rates are double the U.S. average, meaning the number of residents that have been impacted by suicide is likely much higher than 50%,” Pyle said.
Gordon brought up Wyoming’s adoption this summer of the 988 national suicide prevention hotline. He said the number can more easily connect callers with hotline employees in Wyoming, who can better understand the experiences of people who live here.
He recommended several potential ways to prevent suicide in Wyoming; among them were educating people on safe gun storage, improving access to health care and improving the connectedness of communities.
The keynote address was given by Dr. Robert Anda, a researcher who had a large role in designing the CDC-Kaiser Adverse Childhood Experiences study, which was conducted in the late 1990s. Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, are things that happen to children – things like parental substance abuse, divorce/separation, abuse or neglect – that can cause an increase in issues later in life. Statistically, issues compound for children who experience a greater number of ACEs, Anda said.
According to Anda and other researchers, ACEs are a huge predictor of things like poverty, incarceration, substance abuse, health problems and mental illness – and, of course, suicide. People with ACEs who don’t receive help can often pass down trauma to their children, furthering an a cycle of intergenerational trauma.
Suicide, statistically, “is one of the most predictable health problems that I’ve ever seen,” the researcher said. The rate of attempted suicide by people with ACEs more than doubles for people who had five, and again doubles when someone had seven or more ACEs.
The original ACEs study found that these adverse experiences account for 80% of suicide attempts in childhood and adolescence, and 64% of those by adults.
The researcher emphasized the role strong community connections have in suicide prevention – building “self-healing communities,” as he called them, or communities that are robust and creative enough to address issues like suicide with grassroots efforts.
Anda also spoke about the need for Wyoming to become a trauma-informed state. “Trauma-informed” people and institutions aim to shift blame away from people themselves, and instead focus on what happened in their lives.
“It’s not what’s wrong with you, it’s what happened to you,” he explained.
Anda said there are two fundamental questions we should be asking when working to prevent suicide. The first is: Are we slowing or halting the progression of adversity in the life course? And the second: Are we reducing the intergenerational transmission of adversity?
“If we’re not doing these two things, then we’re in emergency room approach. We are in crisis,” the researcher said.
Following Anda, Colorado resident Laura Stack spoke about her family’s organization, Johnny’s Ambassadors, which they use to educate people about what she called “the dangerous truth about today’s marijuana.” Stack’s 19-year-old son, Johnny, died of suicide in 2019. This was following what she said was psychosis brought on by frequent use in his adolescence of high-potency marijuana, commonly called “dabbing.”
Stack spoke about the marijuana industry’s move in recent years to create products with higher and higher concentrations of THC, the compound in marijuana that causes psychoactive effects. She displayed recent research that shows a link between marijuana use by adolescents and depression, as well as suicide attempts.
“Not every kid who abuses marijuana is going to become psychotic, but there will be changes in their brain,” Stack said. “You just don’t know what the outcomes would have been.”
