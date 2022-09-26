Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Speakers kicked off the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium Monday morning with an emphasis on how interventions during a person’s youth can improve outcomes and disrupt intergenerational traumas that increase the risk of suicide attempts.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus