CHEYENNE – There will be a special meeting of the city of Cheyenne’s Governing Body held remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
Information and links for public access can be found below and on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video of the meeting will also be available on the city’s Facebook page.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider an amendment to replace Resolution No. 6070 in its entirety, providing for the city to apply for CARES Act and other federally available funds to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you would like to provide public comment, you will need to log in using the Zoom link below from a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found online at https://www.cheyennecity.org/files/assets/public/templateimages/zoom-public-comment-instructions_.pdf.
If you are unable to attend or log in, you may still submit public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by noon the day of meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name along with their comments.
Livestream the meeting at tinyurl.com/specialmeeting921 using password SM09212020, or call in to 346-248-7799 using meeting number 917 8516 8117 and password 4962567515.