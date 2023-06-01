CLTP rehearses "The Outgoing Tide"

Peg, played by Judy Schulz, left, begs her son, Jack, played by Troy Rumpf, to help her convince her husband, Gunner, to move into a permanent care facility due to his deteriorating mental status during Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ rehearsal of "The Outgoing Tide" at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The cast and crew of "The Outgoing Tide" play will provide a special performance of their award-winning adaptation Friday at the Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd.

The evening event will celebrate the team’s regional competition win and serve as a fundraising opportunity as the ensemble prepares to travel to the American Association of Community Theater’s national competition, AACTFest 2023, to be held June 12-17 in Louisville, Kentucky.

