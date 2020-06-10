CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Governing Body will hold a special remote meeting 6 p.m. Thursday for collective bargaining with the Cheyenne Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279.
The public can access the meeting using the link on the city’s electronic conference meeting page, or call into the meeting at 408-418-9388. But no public comment will be heard.
Video will also be made available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted.