CHEYENNE – There will be a special meeting of the city of Cheyenne’s governing body held remotely at 6 p.m. todayWednesday, May 13.
The purpose of the meeting is for the governing body to go into executive session to discuss accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations, in accordance with the Wyoming Public Meetings Act, W.S. 16-6-401 et seq.
The public may log into the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/specialcitymtg, but no public comment will be heard. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.
Call-in access is available at 408-418-9388, using event # 964 477 991 and the password SM05132020.