CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Governing Body will hold a special meeting remotely at 6 p.m. Monday, June 15.
The objective of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining purposes with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279, pursuant to Wyoming Statue Section 27-10-104.
The public may log in to the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/ybgyc2z4, or call in at 408-418-9388 with event number 146 444 4459 and password SM06152020.
No public comment will be heard. Video will also be made available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.