CHEYENNE – A special meeting of the City of Cheyenne’s governing body will be held remotely at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Information and links for public access can be found on the City’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage, https://www.cheyennecity.org/2674/Electronic-Conference-Meetings, and is also listed below.
The purpose of the meeting is for collective labor bargaining purposes with Cheyenne Professional Firefighters, International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 279, pursuant to Wyoming Statue Section 27-10-104.
The public may log in to the meeting using the link below, but no public comment will be heard. Video will also be made available on the city’s Facebook page. No other business will be conducted at the meeting.
The URL link can be found at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennecouncil5-28-20. Call in access is available at 408-418-9388, using event number 967 343 841 and password SM05282020.