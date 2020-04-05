CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature appears likely to hold its first special session since 2004, as state lawmakers look to address the long list of problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While an official decision has not yet been made on a special session, many lawmakers have acknowledged the increasing likelihood that one will be held.
“I think the likelihood of a special session is pretty good right now, and it might be one of several special sessions,” House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said in an interview Thursday.
It remains to be seen how a special session would work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Mark Gordon has the ability to call an emergency session to convene outside of the Capitol, which would allow lawmakers to meet via a virtual format. The Legislature also has the constitutional power to call itself in, but that route requires the session be held in Cheyenne.
Some legislators have looked to other states for possible setups. In Arkansas, for example, the state House of Representatives met last month in a college basketball arena, where they spread out in the stands to respect social distancing.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said such an effort in Wyoming would defeat the spirit of the state’s public health advisories.
“Being in quarters with that many people right now, shuffling papers, being in a contained space, I don’t think it’s safe,” Ellis said.
The primary task of a special session, which could be held in late May or early June, would be to manage the funding provided to Wyoming in the roughly $2 trillion stimulus relief bill recently passed by Congress. Wyoming will receive $1.25 billion through the plan, and since none of the state’s cities have populations over half a million, all of those funds will go to state coffers.
Some details of the behemoth 880-page bill have yet to emerge. The state is expecting to receive more guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on permissible uses of the funds by mid-April, Harshman said. The funding can’t be used on items already budgeted for the upcoming 2021-22 biennium.
During a press conference Friday afternoon, Gordon said the state could receive some money from the federal stimulus as soon as April 24.
Meanwhile, the Legislature’s Management Council, made up of leadership from both parties, will meet virtually April 16 to consider topics for joint interim committees to work on. The committees assigned topics related to COVID-19 will then meet in May to develop draft legislation for a potential special session.
Given its focus on medical issues, the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee will likely have a lot of work over that month-long span, though other committees could also have plenty to address in the wake of the virus. Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, noted a wide range of issues, from suspended court proceedings to nonviolent parole policies, that she and her colleagues could examine.
Ellis, a member of the Senate Education Committee, said she and her colleagues may eventually analyze the implementation of school districts’ adapted learning plans, but those talks will come later.
“We’ve got people who are still at risk of losing their life,” Ellis said. “First and foremost, that has got to be the concern – making sure we’re getting medical equipment, making sure we’re getting more tests and taking care of our immediate health care needs before those longer-term issues.”
Likewise, the House speaker wants to keep the session’s scope narrow, with about 10 or fewer bills on the table for consideration.
“We’ll have some rule changes that we’ll have to adopt by a majority vote to expedite the process, so it could go as short as three days,” Harshman said, adding the Legislature could return for another special session in the late summer or early fall should the need arise.
Regardless of how long the special session lasts, lawmakers shared a sense of urgency to get to the table as soon as possible.
“A critique of the Legislature has been that we’re really good at authorizing studies,” Burlingame said. “This is not a time to authorize studies. This is a time for decisiveness so that the working people of Wyoming know that their Legislature has their back.”