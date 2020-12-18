CHEYENNE – Spectrum announced Thursday it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Cheyenne.
The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the Cheyenne area during the first quarter of 2021.
Nearly 75% of the company’s 41-state service area now features Spectrum Internet starting speeds of 200 Mbps. For Cheyenne customers who want even faster speeds, Spectrum Internet Ultra includes download speeds up to 400 Mbps, while Spectrum Internet Gig offers a gigabit connection to the customer’s home.
Also, new customers might be eligible for Spectrum’s Remote Education Offer, which provides free Spectrum Internet and in-home WiFi for 60 days. To enroll, new customers with K-12th graders, college students and/or educators can call 1-844-310-1198. A free self-installation kit is provided to eligible customers.
A small percentage of current Spectrum Internet customers will need a new modem, available at no additional charge, to receive the faster speeds. Spectrum will contact customers who need a new modem with details on how to receive an upgraded device.
Visit www.spectrum.com or call 1-855-75-SPECTRUM for more information on Spectrum Internet.