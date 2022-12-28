CHEYENNE – Celebrate the new year in the great outdoors by joining Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Outdoor Recreation for First Day Hikes this Sunday.
First Day Hike events will be held at 15 Wyoming State Park and Historic Site locations statewide. Hikes are free and open to the public, and as part of this initiative, all day-use fees will be waived on Jan. 1.
Participants at each site will have the chance to win a 2023 Annual Day Use Certificate and can enter a statewide Grand Prize drawing for an Annual Day Use Certificate and a Coleman Roadtrip X-Cursion Grill simply for participating.
Park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, ranging from half a mile and up. For Curt Gowdy State Park, the hike begins at 10:30 a.m.; meet at the Visitor Center. The hike will be one to two miles on easy terrain; call 307-632-7946 for more information.
Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for winter weather conditions, including dressing appropriately. Hot drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations, however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.
To learn more about First Day Hike events in your area, find individual sites on Facebook and/or visit wyoparks.org.