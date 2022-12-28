CHEYENNE – Celebrate the new year in the great outdoors by joining Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Outdoor Recreation for First Day Hikes this Sunday.

First Day Hike events will be held at 15 Wyoming State Park and Historic Site locations statewide. Hikes are free and open to the public, and as part of this initiative, all day-use fees will be waived on Jan. 1.

