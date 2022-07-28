Barry Biffle

Denver-based Frontier Group's CEO, Barry Biffle, speaks at a May 26 Wolfe Research investor conference. Screenshot from the webcast taken in July.

CHEYENNE – Spirit Airlines Inc. has flown away from a major Denver-based discount air carrier, into the hands of another corporate marriage partner. This is perhaps the culmination of months of high-profile corporate fighting over the fate of the low-cost purveyor of flights.

In what was a signal of things to quickly come, Spirit had announced Wednesday that it ended its agreement to combine with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. At that time, the takeover target said its board would "continue our ongoing discussions with JetBlue."

