CHEYENNE – Spirit Airlines Inc. has flown away from a major Denver-based discount air carrier, into the hands of another corporate marriage partner. This is perhaps the culmination of months of high-profile corporate fighting over the fate of the low-cost purveyor of flights.
In what was a signal of things to quickly come, Spirit had announced Wednesday that it ended its agreement to combine with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. At that time, the takeover target said its board would "continue our ongoing discussions with JetBlue."
Early Thursday morning, JetBlue Airways Corp. and Spirit disclosed their boards of directors approved a transaction worth some $3.8 billion. This would form the No. 5 U.S. airline, although there may be some delay in the combination going through. "The companies expect to conclude the regulatory process and close the transaction no later than the first half of 2024," they wrote.
Back in February, Spirit and Frontier had said they agreed to combine in a deal worth some $2.9 billion. In April, Spirit said it got a higher, unsolicited bid from JetBlue. In May, Spirit said its board wanted to stick with its original merger partner. Ensuing months saw additional corporate jockeying, including the delay of some investor meetings.
"Needless to say, it's been an interesting few months since our last earnings call," the CEO of Frontier, Barry Biffle, told investors and analysts on the latest such call, held late Wednesday. "Our public intention was largely centered on the merger. Behind the scenes," though, business has been good, he added.
For air travelers in Cheyenne, Frontier offers one option for trips.
The discount airline serves about 80 destinations from Denver International Airport, a Frontier spokesperson wrote in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. Many residents of Cheyenne fly into and out of Denver, rather than using Cheyenne Regional Airport, because DIA has many more flights and sometimes at lower fares than at local airports in this state.
Although it was not immediately clear how Wyomingites might be affected by JetBlue/Spirit, it seems from the stock reaction that investors in Frontier were happy with how things are working out. On Thursday afternoon on Wall Street, shares of Frontier were up 16% at $13.10, while Spirit gained 4.7% to $25.44. JetBlue fell 2.9% to $8.16; stocks of companies undertaking big purchases of rivals often fall some when a definitive deal is announced.
In a sign that some investors do not think it is certain that JetBlue/Spirit will fully take flight, stock in Spirit was trading at a roughly 25% discount to the per-share takeover price. There have been some concerns that regulatory OK is not a slam dunk for JetBlue/Spirit. For its part, JetBlue plans to sell Spirit's holdings at airports where JetBlue has an alliance with American Airlines.
This story will be updated online later today with additional information on this airline merger.
