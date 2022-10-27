CHEYENNE – An afternoon of seasonal family-oriented entertainment is slated for Oct. 30 at Laramie County Community College, with a trunk-or-treat event and "The Return of the Thing that Goes Bump in the Night" concert. Both events are free and open to the public.
The trunk-or-treat event at 2 p.m. will take place in parking lot A, near the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. It will feature candy, as well as activities such as coloring contests, pumpkin carving and cornhole. Costumes are encouraged.
The concert of Halloween-themed music at 3 p.m. in the auditorium is the return of a musical tradition at LCCC that will feature the wind ensemble, choir, chamber orchestra and a handbell performance by a guest artist.
The wind ensemble will perform a medley called “House of Horrors,” featuring classical music with spooky themes. It will include Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D minor,” Charles Gounod’s “Funeral March for a Marionette,” Modest Mussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain” and Frédéric Chopin’s “Funeral March.”
The chamber orchestra’s performance will include “The Suite” by Bernard Herrmann from the soundtrack of Alfred Hitchcock’s spine-chilling classic “Psycho” and “Danse Macabre” by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. The latter depicts a "grim reaper-esqe" character playing violin and walking the dead out of their graves.
The choir’s performance will include “The Lover's Ghost,” a choral work by Oliver Tarney, inspired from folklore about a sailor's spirit returning to his betrothed after dying at sea. “Ronde,” from “Trois Chansons” and by Maurice Ravel, will be included.