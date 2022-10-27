LCCC file photo

Exterior view of the Clay Pathfinder Building at Laramie County Community College at night with the moon. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – An afternoon of seasonal family-oriented entertainment is slated for Oct. 30 at Laramie County Community College, with a trunk-or-treat event and "The Return of the Thing that Goes Bump in the Night" concert. Both events are free and open to the public.

The trunk-or-treat event at 2 p.m. will take place in parking lot A, near the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. It will feature candy, as well as activities such as coloring contests, pumpkin carving and cornhole. Costumes are encouraged.

