CHEYENNE – Sporting goods manufacturer Wright & McGill, producer of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, announced Tuesday morning it plans to bring a new manufacturing plant to Cheyenne.
The announcement was made during a news conference led by Gov. Mark Gordon at the state Capitol. It follows a process that began in March 2020, when local economic development organization Cheyenne LEADS began working with the company. Wright & McGill eventually bought 60 acres of land in the Cheyenne Business Parkway.
"Growing up fishing here in Wyoming, some of my first fishing tackle was Eagle Claw," Gordon said. "Having them locate in Wyoming is like a boyhood dream coming true. This is yet another example of an outdoor recreation business recognizing Wyoming as welcoming to businesses in this sector."
The company has long ties to Wyoming, with the founder having fished many times on the North Platte River, according to a LEADS news release. The company held annual sales meetings at the A Bar A ranch near Encampment. The company’s current owner, Lee McGill, grew up fishing and working those events in Wyoming. When the time came for the company to expand, Lee McGill turned to his son, Drew McGill, to find a location that was advantageous for the company.
Wright & McGill chose Cheyenne due to its strategic location in relation to its current manufacturing facility in Denver. They also see great opportunities to be involved in and contribute to the community, according to the release.
“As a family-owned business, we appreciate the independent, friendly, family-oriented culture we’ve experienced in Cheyenne, for both ourselves, and for future generations of our family and our employees,” Drew McGill said. “Cheyenne LEADS has supported us by welcoming our key employees and giving them informational tours, which helped them feel comfortable with the move, all while helping us find the perfect location for our new facility.”
The company expects to begin construction on the plant in spring 2023.
