CHEYENNE – Spradley Barr Toyota has served Cheyenne residents since 1998, growing from 58 employees to 136 over the last two decades. And now, they're planning to expand even further.
On Monday, the business announced a $4.3 million expansion project that will add 12,000 square feet and completely renovate the Toyota showroom and service center on Westland Road on the west side of town.
"The business has grown quite a bit in the last 10 years," Travis Brown, sales manager for Spradley Barr Toyota, said Tuesday.
The additional square feet and enhanced design will allow Spradley Barr to service more vehicles, to expedite easy fixes with a new express lane, and to carry a larger inventory of cars.
Brown said customers can expect to see more availability for scheduling and lower wait times if they need work done on their car.
“We have the best customers in the world, so we are thrilled to make this investment to give them the best Toyota experience we can,” Spradley Barr Toyota Vice President Bob Womack said in a news release.
To help run the expanded facility, Spradley Barr will be hiring at least 12 new employees in the first six months of operations, with the potential of adding more in the first two years. Brown said the initial estimate for job creation is conservative and that the rate at which they hire new employees will depend on demand and the market.
According to Brown, the majority of jobs will be on the technician side to help run the enhanced service center. A number of jobs will also become available on the sales side, as their room for inventory is expanded.
Though Toyota doesn't simply send out more cars to its distributors if they ask, the increased space and manpower allows the possibility to "earn" more cars to sell in Cheyenne.
"Increasing our space and services will lead to more job opportunities for the Cheyenne economy, and that’s something we can all get excited about," Womack said.
Construction is slated to start this month and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2021, so all Spradley Barr Toyota sales and service operations will be temporarily located across the street at the commercial vehicle and Hyundai location.
Customers will still be able to go in for routine maintenance, service needs, and to shop for new and used vehicles during all phases of construction.
Over the years, Spradley Barr Toyota has showed up as a community partner, sponsoring city events and working with the automotive program at Laramie County Community College. Brown said the new expansion will allow them to continue serving Laramie County residents as a business and community partner under Womack's directive.
Brown said, "(Womack) is a Cheyenne resident and a philanthropist, so he's just one of those types of leaders that doesn't want to be stagnant, and we saw an opportunity for growth."