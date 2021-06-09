CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA will host a grand opening Friday for its news Spradley Barr Toyota Sport Court with a ribbon cutting and a free ice cream social from 2-4 p.m.
There will be pickleball demonstrations, basketball and lots of fun, according to a news release.
In 2020, the Cheyenne Family YMCA worked with KABOOM! and several sponsors to build the Spradley Barr Toyota Sport Court. KABOOM! is a nonprofit working with donor partners to create play-space equity throughout the country. The Y’s new sport court provides an outdoor space for playing basketball, pickleball and volleyball.
Chandra Watson, Cheyenne Family YMCA program director for sports and wellness, worked with KABOOM!, AVI Engineering, S&S Builders, Morandin Concrete and Borderline Fencing to make the project happen.
The pandemic put a crimp in the original construction schedule, but the court is now open and ready to provide an additional outdoor play space for Cheyenne.
To learn more about the Y, or to donate, visit www.cheyenneymca.org or contact Patty Walters at 307-634-9622 ext. 22.