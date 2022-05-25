LARAMIE — As many nature lovers and drivers know well, spring brings to Wyoming the opening of many roads that had closed for the winter. National parks are no exception, as has been reported in recent days throughout the state.
The latest roads to open are in the Pole Mountain area of the Medicine Bow National Forest. They are all now open for public use as of Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service has just announced.
"Ground conditions have dried enough for roads to sustain travel without damage to the public resource," according to the agency's announcement on Wednesday. However, this does not mean that you should be careless with your driving and in your decisions of where to roam with your motorized vehicle.
Located north of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, the Pole Mountain area is some 55,000 acres on the Medicine Bow National Forest.
"The importance of motorized recreation access on Pole Mountain, to both our local community and out-of-town visitors, is understood and shared by local Forest Service staff. This has become an eagerly anticipated, annual event,” said Laramie District Ranger Frank Romero.
"Even as roads dry and reopen," the Forest Service cautioned, "motorized users must stay on designated routes and may not travel off-road. Those traveling through the National Forest should pay attention to signage." You should utilize the Pole Mountain motor vehicle use map, the agency suggested. Like other maps, it can be found online and for free, at fs.usda.gov/detail/mbr/maps-pubs/?cid=fseprd628451.
This also does not give you license to disregard other rules. "Dispersed camping is only allowed in designated locations along the 700 Road (Vedauwoo Road)," the announcement said. "Annual shooting restrictions are in effect."
If you see off-road or shooting violations, you can report them by calling 307-745-2392. For other information, you can dial up the Laramie Ranger District at 307-745-2300.