CHEYENNE – It’s spring in Wyoming, and that means the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is ramping up fish stocking throughout the state.
Travis Trimble, Game and Fish assistant fish culture supervisor, said this year’s stocking plans are similar to 2020, when Game and Fish stocked 7.1 million fish in Wyoming waters.
About two-thirds of those 7.1 million fish were trout and kokanee salmon raised in Wyoming’s 10 fish hatcheries and rearing stations. The rest were cool and warm-water fish brought in from out of state. Some of those species include walleye, channel catfish and crappie.
The majority of fish stocked in Wyoming are in large reservoirs and other standing waters. Game and Fish is planning to stock more than 300 standing waters this year.
Zafft said Game and Fish stocks about 400,000 trout per year in Wyoming streams, and 80% of those go into sections of four major rivers: North Platte River downstream of Seminoe Reservoir, Bighorn River downstream from Thermopolis, Shoshone River downstream from Cody and the Green River downstream from Fontenelle Reservoir and upstream of Warren Bridge near Daniel.
Zafft said Game and Fish stocks about 40 reaches of smaller streams and rivers that have proven to be incapable of supporting enough trout to satisfy angling pressure. He added there are 24,500 miles of rivers and streams in Wyoming that have game fish populations. Out of those, Game and Fish stocks fewer than 900 miles, less than 4%.
Want to know more about fish stocking in your area? Visit https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/FishStock/FishStock for information on where, when, size, species and amount of fish stocked.