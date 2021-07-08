CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to the 1700 block of Carey Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday to find a fire extinguished by a single fire sprinkler head in a storage room.
Firefighters arrived on scene at 3:05 a.m. to find the fire had been controlled and extinguished in the basement storeroom.
Damage to the location was limited to light smoke and water from the fire sprinkler system. Damage was also limited to the items in the storeroom because of the fast-acting sprinkler system. Firefighters remained on scene to assist building staff with the water clean-up and to assist with the investigation.
The fire alarm reported a water flow alarm which dispatched the fire department to the location. No injuries were reported. Origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue reminds all citizens that fire sprinklers save lives and limit property damage.