CHEYENNE – The 90th Operations Support Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne will be presented with the Omaha Trophy at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the base theater.
The trophy is in recognition of their outstanding support to U.S. Strategic Command’s strategic deterrence mission.
“We are extremely proud of the 90th Operations Support Squadron for winning this year’s Omaha Trophy,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Deane Konowicz, 90th Missile Wing vice commander, in a news release. “Their determination and grit during a challenging year showcased our dedication to mission excellence. This was a team win for the Wranglers!”
Annually, four units are awarded the Omaha Trophy to recognize USSTRATCOM’s premier intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) squadron, ballistic missile submarine, strategic bomber squadron and global operations squadron.