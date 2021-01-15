CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry has announced a new distribution date for U.S. Department of Agriculture Senior Boxes and St. Joseph’s 60-plus monthly boxes on Friday, Jan. 22, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 206 Van Lennen Ave.
Due to truck delivery date changes, the distribution date had to be moved to the fourth Friday of the month for the rest of the year.
Volunteers will be directing traffic so the line wraps around Third Street to ensure safety and a smooth traffic flow.
Starting in February, the time will be changed to 10 a.m. to noon.
For questions or additional information, email stjosepantry@gmail.com, or call or text 307-275-0567.