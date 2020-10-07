CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry has announced a new time to distribute monthly Senior Commodity food boxes and a change in distribution policy.
The new time is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 16, at 206 Van Lennon Ave. Seniors 60 and older who were approved by Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies or recently submitted their applications can pick up a monthly box. Please bring photo ID, food card, and/or WFBR letter of approval. Remember monthly pickups are required so you don’t get put back on the waiting list.
In another change, if you were over income and just needed a monthly box to get through the month, you are now eligible for St. Joseph’s Senior Commodity box. These boxes will contain the same nonperishable and nutritional food items, plus cheese.
Stop by the pantry and pick up a special application, fill it out and leave it at the pantry. If you have questions or need additional information, call Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 307-275-0567. If no answer, leave your name, phone number and short message, and you will receive a return call.