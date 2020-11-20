CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry will be closed Nov. 24-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
It will reopen from 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at 206 Van Lennen Ave.
If you are a new client, please bring a photo ID and a current proof of address (utility bill, rent receipt, medical bill, etc.). No income documentation is needed. Those seeking assistance can self-report using a low-income poverty chart based on the number of people in a household and their monthly income.
For more information, email stjosepantry@gmail.com.