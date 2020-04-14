CHEYENNE – With community support and two semi-trucks of food, St Joseph’s Food Pantry has plenty to distribute to people in need, according to a news release.
Pantry leaders say you can receive free weekly groceries and never get out of your car, thanks to the drive-thru designed to keep you and volunteers safe and healthy. Groceries include items such as eggs; bread; meat; hot/cold cereal; fresh vegetables and fruit; potatoes; rice; macaroni and cheese; peanut butter; soup; instant potatoes; canned ravioli/spaghetti; breakfast bars; jello boxes; pudding cups; fruit cups and more.
The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 206 Van Lennen Ave. If you’re new to the pantry, bring a photo ID and proof of address (utility bill, medical statement, rent receipt). No income documentation is needed.
If you’re unable to go to the pantry, a proxy can pick up food for you. Call Renee at 307-275-9567 to set up.
For more information, call 307-275-0567 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.