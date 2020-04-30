CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry has a surplus of potatoes, onions, fresh fruit and fresh produce (while supplies last) to share with the community, regardless of income.
Those interested in these items are invited to drop by the St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Hall (not the pantry), between 10 a.m. and noon today (Thursday, April 30). The address is 603 House Ave., east entrance.
Drive up to curb, open your trunk or unlock back seat doors, and a volunteer will bring out a box. Please stay in your car. Volunteers will wear face masks and gloves.
If you have questions or need additional information, call Renee at 307-275-0567.