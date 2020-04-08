CHEYENNE – St Joseph’s Food Pantry is offering a variety of food to people in need.
Those who are unemployed, seniors, veterans and campers can pick up groceries once per week at the quick drive-thru. Proxies are welcome to pick up for people who are self-quarantined.
The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday and is located at 206 Van Lennen Ave. on the south side of town.
If you are new to the pantry, bring a photo ID and a proof of address, which might include a utility bill or rent receipt. There is no income documentation required.
Call Renee at 307-275-0567 to set up an appointment.