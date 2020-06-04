CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry benefits from local gardeners of all ages. People in need of food appreciate the fresh garden items/produce that have been shared in the past with the pantry to people in need such as families, children, seniors, veterans, and the unemployed and homeless.
Please use the following guidelines before bringing donations to the pantry: Rinse garden items, package in a box/bags and cut up if too long (such as rhubarb); drop them off between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the south garage entrance at 206 Van Lennen Ave.; volunteers are available to unload and bring the garden donations into the pantry.
If you have questions or need additional information, call 307-275-0567 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.