CHEYENNE – The patrons of the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry have been able to receive fresh produce in the past, thanks to donors, and the pantry is reminding donors of the guidelines for such donations.
Before taking produce donations to the pantry, please rinse the garden items, place them in a box or bag and cut up the produce if it’s too long, like rhubarb.
You can drop off fresh donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the food pantry’s south garage entrance at 206 Van Lennon Ave. Volunteers will be available to unload and bring the garden donations into the pantry.
If you have questions or need additional information, call 307-275-0567 during the hours of operation.